St. George Fire Department responds to apartment complex off Gardere Lane

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex off Gardere Lane Thursday morning. 

Video from the scene showed a large fire department response to an apartment complex on Jade Avenue around 7:45 a.m..

WBRZ has reached out to the St. George Fire Department for more information on how the fire started and whether there were any injuries. 

