St. George Fire: Crews working crash at Bluebonnet Boulevard, Linkwood Court

3 hours 23 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, December 11 2025 Dec 11, 2025 December 11, 2025 3:56 PM December 11, 2025 in News
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - Crews are working a crash at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Linkwood Court, the St. George Fire Department said.

Lanes are currently blocked and emergency officials are on the scene. Information about injuries was not immediately available.

