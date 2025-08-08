88°
St. George Fire: Active HazMat scene shuts down Bluebonnet Boulevard off ramp on I-10 West
BATON ROUGE — The Bluebonnet Boulevard off-ramp on I-10 westbound was shut down Friday afternoon as the St. George Fire Department responded to an active HazMat scene involving a disabled 18-wheeler.
The fire department asked motorists to avoid the ramp and use alternate routes.
No further details were immediately available.
The exit ramp from I-10 West to Bluebonnet Boulevard(Exit 162 B/A) is blocked due to a disabled tractor-trailer. Congestion is minimal at this time.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 8, 2025
