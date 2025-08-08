88°
St. George Fire: Active HazMat scene shuts down Bluebonnet Boulevard off ramp on I-10 West

Friday, August 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Bluebonnet Boulevard off-ramp on I-10 westbound was shut down Friday afternoon as the St. George Fire Department responded to an active HazMat scene involving a disabled 18-wheeler. 

The fire department asked motorists to avoid the ramp and use alternate routes.

No further details were immediately available. 

