St. George Fire: Active HazMat scene shuts down Bluebonnet Boulevard off ramp on I-10 West

BATON ROUGE — The Bluebonnet Boulevard off-ramp on I-10 westbound was shut down Friday afternoon as the St. George Fire Department responded to an active HazMat scene involving a disabled 18-wheeler.

The fire department asked motorists to avoid the ramp and use alternate routes.

No further details were immediately available.