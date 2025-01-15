St. George council votes yes on city-leaders salaries Tuesday evening

ST. GEORGE - After many public comments opposing the proposed pay raise for St. George leaders, the council voted 5-2 to a reduced pay scale for incoming administration. The full time mayor's salary will be $160,000, and the full time police chief's salary will be $140,000.

"The police chief will be the liaison backed with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. But also, to define what additional services we want to pay for out of our budget, that's not being taken care of by the property taxes we pay for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office," Transition District Treasurer Chris Rials said.

The part-time city council's salary will be $36,000.

In March, constituents will formally vote on a full-time mayor, police chief and council. If voters approve the home rule charter that is on the ballot, St. George will have a full time council-manager form of government, according to Rials. But interim mayor Dustin Yates doesn't see it that way.

"This idea is that the home rule charter is a council-manager form of government is inaccurate, it's a hybrid form. The council will do what the legislative body does and the mayor will have veto power on the other side of that," he said during the meeting.

Rials believes the pay for the mayor is too high and raises the question on if St. George needs a full time mayor.

"If the home rule charter is not voted on, I think the mayor, who has all executive authority, the appropriate salary should be somewhere between what Lafayette has and Lake Charles, which is between $135,000-$145,000. I don't think a mayor who is going to have no authority deserves that same salary. In fact, I would argue they just made the case to defeat the home rule charter," he said.

Currently, all jobs are being fulfilled by interim officials, with five council members appointed by Governor Jeff Landry serving as well.

All interim officials have announced their candidacy to take on their roles full-time

The vote will be held on March 29. The new salaries go into effect July 1st.