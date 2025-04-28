73°
St. George City Council approves agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish
ST. GEORGE - The St. George City Council approved an agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish to share tax revenue with the newly-formed city on Monday evening.
As part of the agreement, EBR will pay St. George more than $17 Million in tax dollars that date back to April 2024.
St. George will begin collecting the two-percent sales tax starting July 1.
