St. George City Council approves agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish

4 hours 25 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 April 28, 2025 6:50 PM April 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - The St. George City Council approved an agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish to share tax revenue with the newly-formed city on Monday evening. 

As part of the agreement, EBR will pay St. George more than $17 Million in tax dollars that date back to April 2024.

St. George will begin collecting the two-percent sales tax starting July 1. 

