St. George Catholic Church mourns 9-year-old killed in Texas flooding

Tuesday, July 08 2025
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - A local church is mourning the death of a 9-year-old girl as a result of the flooding in Texas that left over 100 dead.

Lainey Landry, 9, lost her life in the recent flooding near Camp Mystic, the St. George Catholic Church said. According to the church, the church has multiple family members related to Landry.

"Please offer a Rosary for the families seeking comfort, strength, and healing as they grieve the loss of their children," the church said.

