St. George Catholic Church holding memorial mass for late priest Nutan Minj
ST. GEORGE — St. George Catholic Church is holding a memorial mass for Rev. Nutan Sylvester Minj, who served at the church for several years.
Minj died unexpectedly in November while visiting family in India, St. George said.
The memorial mass, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 9, at noon, will honor Minj and his time at St. George. According to the church, Minj was a parochial vicar for two years about a decade ago before returning to St. George last year.
"He spread a great deal of joy throughout our parish," St. George said.
