St. George and Central's mayors join Angelo's Landscape Group's weed eating contest

Friday, November 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE -  Angelo's Landscape Group hosted its annual company Field Day on Friday in St. George. 

The event was joined by Central Mayor Wade Evans and St. George Mayor Dustin Yates, who both participated in the weed-eating competition. 

The Field Day took place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

