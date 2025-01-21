St. Anthony Catholic Church building catches on fire

BATON ROUGE - A St. Anthony Catholic Church building along Tecumseh Street caught on fire Tuesday morning amid snowy weather conditions in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the main cathedral was not affected, but a building where the priest and other clergy members lived. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews said the fire was out by 10 a.m. and investigators have not determined a cause.