St. Anthony Catholic Church building catches on fire

1 hour 28 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2025 Jan 21, 2025 January 21, 2025 10:18 AM January 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A St. Anthony Catholic Church building along Tecumseh Street caught on fire Tuesday morning amid snowy weather conditions in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the main cathedral was not affected, but a building where the priest and other clergy members lived. No injuries were reported. 

Fire crews said the fire was out by 10 a.m. and investigators have not determined a cause. 

