Sportsbooks begin taking wagers for Brian Kelly's replacement as LSU's head coach

BATON ROUGE — The search for an LSU head coach to fill the role Brian Kelly was fired from over the weekend is underway, with betting odds favoring Tulane's head coach and former LSU receiving coordinator Joe Brady.

According to odds provided by BetOnline.ag, Tulane's Joe Sumrall leads the pack at +150, followed by Brady and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin at +200 and +400, respectively. ESPN has also included Kiffin, a former assistant coach of former LSU coach Nick Saban, on its list of possible Kelly replacements.

Other names on BetOnline's odds list include Penn State's James Franklin, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman.

Lincoln Riley, the USC coach who was seen as a finalist for the LSU job before Kelly was signed for a 10-year contract in 2021, is also on the betting list with +4500 odds.

One of the more surprising names on the list is Saban, who spent nearly two decades leading Alabama to several national titles after leaving LSU, at an extremely unlikely +7500.

Until LSU hires a new coach, associate coach Frank Wilson will act as interim in the wake of Kelly's firing.

See the odds of some of Kelly's potential replacements below: