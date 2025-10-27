Latest Weather Blog
Sportsbooks begin taking wagers for Brian Kelly's replacement as LSU's head coach
BATON ROUGE — The search for an LSU head coach to fill the role Brian Kelly was fired from over the weekend is underway, with betting odds favoring Tulane's head coach and former LSU receiving coordinator Joe Brady.
According to odds provided by BetOnline.ag, Tulane's Joe Sumrall leads the pack at +150, followed by Brady and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin at +200 and +400, respectively. ESPN has also included Kiffin, a former assistant coach of former LSU coach Nick Saban, on its list of possible Kelly replacements.
Other names on BetOnline's odds list include Penn State's James Franklin, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman.
Lincoln Riley, the USC coach who was seen as a finalist for the LSU job before Kelly was signed for a 10-year contract in 2021, is also on the betting list with +4500 odds.
One of the more surprising names on the list is Saban, who spent nearly two decades leading Alabama to several national titles after leaving LSU, at an extremely unlikely +7500.
Until LSU hires a new coach, associate coach Frank Wilson will act as interim in the wake of Kelly's firing.
See the odds of some of Kelly's potential replacements below:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Rep. Julie Emerson joins field of candidates challenging Bill Cassidy's Senate...
-
LOSFA offices reopen after outage, third-party investigation underway
-
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair reopens after remaining closed over the weekend...
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes blocked on I-110 southbound near Capitol Access...
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future