81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-A-Days Preview: Zachary Broncos

43 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 July 01, 2024 6:50 PM July 01, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The Zachary Broncos are starting over to some degree after reaching the state championship game a year ago. 

Only four starters return for the Broncos, two on each side of the ball.

Zachary will also work to figure out who their starting quarterback will be once the season starts this fall.  Caleb Gonzales and Henry Green are competing for that starting role, with Gonzales having played a number of starter snaps last year backing up Hudson Spangler.

Trending News

Coach David Brewerton is once again planning for a deep playoff run, that after losing to Ruston in the 5A state title game a year ago, but he knows that he's going to have to get some back-up players from last years team to emerge if they want to make it back to the Superdome in December.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days