Sports2-A-Days Preview: Glen Oaks Panthers

Head coach Sean Beauchamp is thinking this is they year that his Glen Oaks Panthers team puts to use all the trials and lessons learned over the last couple of years and makes a run at the playoffs.

The Panthers return 17 starters from last years team and outside of the quarterback position, most everything looks locked down with experienced players.

A 3-7 season a year ago shows continued growth for a Panthers team that was winless not that long ago, but with the offensive and defensive lines returning most of their starters from a year ago a playoff win is the goal for the Fall.

A quarterback competition will be the key to the Panthers finding that success says Coach Beauchamp. "we're going to be young there, like Terrell (Adams) did a great job last year for us. He came in and finished the season off did a great job, but even he was just a freshman. So you know the guys that are battling, you know, freshman sophomore, so it's going to be a guy that's going to be young and we got to have to spend a lot of time getting them caught up."