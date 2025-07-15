Sports2-a-Days Preview: Episcopal Knights

BATON ROUGE - The Episcopal Knights were devastated by graduation last year when 19 players left the team.

It certainly makes for an interesting and challenging off-season for head coach Travis Bourgeois as they try to rebuild their depth and find out who will be the playmakers for the Knights in 2025.

The Knights will not return a single starter on the defensive side of the ball from last years club and only four from last year on the offensive side.

Three of the Knights four starters back on offense will play along the offensive line which should help starting quarterback Zach Hu at least keep the show moving early in the year while the rest of the team figures out their places.

Episcopal has a small but vocal senior group this season and coach Bourgeois says that he expects that group to keep the standards high and the team playing a level they can all take pride in.