Sports2-a-Days Preview: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

Denham Springs, LA - Three years ago, head coach Brett Beard had a lot of work to do to clean up Denham Springs. In those three short years, he's gotten his teams progressively better while at the same time producing high end talent.

This year with the Yellow Jackets is no different as they will be lead by LSU commit DaShawn McBryde at safety. The quarterback position will be a new face as Reese Mooney is now at Liberty playing both football and baseball, so 2023 will be the year of Jerry Horne. He split reps with Mooney as a sophomore, even had to play meaningful reps as a freshman when Mooney went down with a sever lower leg injury.

Denham Springs went 10-3 last season, losing in the quarterfinals to Ruston. Brett Beard knows with a healthy mix of savy veterans and young athleticism this team could be one of the more special ones he's had in Livingston Parish.