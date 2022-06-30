77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-a-Days: Parkview Eagles

1 hour 16 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, June 29 2022 Jun 29, 2022 June 29, 2022 11:08 PM June 29, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Trending News

Our latest Sports2-a-Days preview makes a quick stop at Parkview.
A team that was loaded last year offensively. Six of those guys are back this year including QB Abram Johnston but Stefan LeFors' defense is a little slim. Just one lone returning starter from that team that finished 7-5 just a year ago.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days