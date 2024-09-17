86°
Sports Takeover: Is there a disconnect between Brian Kelly and the Tigers?

Tuesday, September 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Sports Director Michael Cauble, 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, and On3's Shea Dixon break down the Tigers' comeback victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

They also dive into a national media report that Brian Kelly has a disconnect from the players on his team.

Watch Sports Takeover every Tuesday evening at 6:30 P.M. on WBRZ+

