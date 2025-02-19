'Spontaneous combustion' ruled cause of Tuesday night house fire

BATON ROUGE - Contractor materials on the site of a home renovation spontaneously combusted Tuesday night, sparking a house fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a home on Twelve Oaks Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Flames were coming from one of the corners of the home's carport and were quickly extinguished.

The homeowner told fire investigators they were having some contract work being done on the kitchen and that the crew was using staining materials. Evidence from the scene included some oily rags and a can of mineral spirits in a plastic trash can, leading investigators to believe the materials spontaneously combusted.

Firefighters reminded homeowners and contractors to always properly dispose of flammable materials.