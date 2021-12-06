Split lane closures to take place along I-10/I-12 this week

BATON ROUGE - Drivers along I-12 West near Essen Lane should expect slowdowns due to construction work during the evenings this week.

According to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, I-12 West will see a single lane closed between Essen Lane and College Drive from Monday, December 6 to Saturday, December 11.

Weather permitting, lane closures will occur during the following times:

- 9:00 PM Monday, December 6 to 5:00 AM Tuesday December 7

- 9:00 PM Tuesday, December 7 to 5:00 AM Wednesday, December 8

- 9:00 PM Wednesday, December 8 to 5:00 AM Thursday, December 9

- 9:00 PM Thursday, December 9 to 5:00 AM Friday, December 10

- 9:00 PM Friday, December 10 to 7:00 AM Saturday, December 11

Officials say these lane closures are necessary to install barriers and that no detour is necessary.

DOTD asks that drivers proceed with caution as the navigate the area, and remain on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.