Special Ed teacher who stabbed 6-year-old stepson held without bond

LEONVILLE - A special education teacher accused of severely stabbing his 6-year-old stepson, who is a brain cancer survivor and former St. Jude patient, now faces eight counts of attempted murder.

Patrick Greene, 37, was charged with the additional counts by prosecutors, adding to existing domestic abuse charges. The attack occurred at the family's home in Leonville.

Family members identify the victim as Korbin Price and say he remains in critical condition.

A judge ruled Thursday that Greene will be held without bond at the St. Landry Parish Jail until at least his next court date, scheduled for July.

Korbin's family has created a GoFundMe for his medical bills.