SPARE NOTES: Southern Solid Third Place Finish In Southern Queens

BATON ROUGE - The Southern women’s bowling team had a solid showing this past weekend, taking third place in the Southern Queen’s event at All Star Lanes here in Baton Rouge.

In bracket play, Southern came within one win of advancing to the championship match before falling to No. 21 UAB, 4-3, in the best of seven Baker matches.

The Jaguars advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over Jackson State on Sunday. Southern had three 200s in their wins – 207, 226 and 214.

In the match against UAB, the Jaguars jumped out to a 3-1 lead, one game short of advancement. Southern had multiple chances to close out each of the next three games but couldn’t get a deciding strike, losing by eight, 20 and four to give UAB the match.

The third-place match, again with Jackson State, went the distance as Jackson State opened a 3-1 win before Southern rolled games of 200, 202 and 211 to rally for a 4-3 decision.

UAB defeated Sam Houston, 4-2, to win the overall championship.

On Saturday, Southern star Maria Molina Diaz claimed MVP honors in the individual competition as the only bowler in the 55-player field to average above 210. She totaled 1,051 pins over five games, rallying late to get into first place. Diaz’ high game in the set was a 245, also getting a 234.

Jones finished 13th overall with a 960 for a 192 average. Mobley was the only other Lady Jaguar to average over 170 at 172.8 with an 864 total pinfall.

Taylor Lee (Alabama State) and Michele Westmoreland of Alabama A&M finished tied for second with a score of 1,037. Miya Green (Sam Houston) posted 1,036 and had the high game of the tournament at 289, with Madelynn Oliva at 1,031 to round out the all-tournament team.

Southern is back in action at the end of the month in the TNBA Invitational hosted by Jackson State which will also be at All Star Lanes.

WOMEN’S STATE RESULTS

Jessica Bauer of Baton Rouge posted 853 to win the handicap singles title in the recently concluded state women’s championships held over three weekends at All Star in Baton Rouge.

Bauer also had 2,326 to finish third in handicap all-events.

Dwanna Touchet won scratch singles with 686 and scratch all-events with a 2,021 nine-game total. Jailyn Rogers of Baton Rouge was right behind in scratch singles at 665.

Wanda Swindle and Annette McClesky posted 1,498 to take handicap doubles with the Baton Rouge pair of Deidra Johnson and Lakeya Smith-Anthony taking scratch doubles with 1,206.

The Baton Rouge team of One Hop This Time was second with 2,840.

Complete results are available on Facebook social media sites.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

We will update last week’s individual results next Monday after this week off for bowling with the Mardi Gras school holiday. But to update the standings quickly, Episcopal of Baton Rouge remains the top undefeated team in Division II in the area with a 7-0 record. The U-High boys are chasing at 5-0.

St. Amant, Dutchtown and St. Joseph’s Academy are all at one loss with SJA at 5-1 and the two Ascension Parish schools at 4-1.

East Ascension, Denham Springs and St. Amant are all undefeated and all in the same 5A district.

I took a look at the power rankings this morning for the first time and right now it doesn’t make a lot of sense because there needs to be some more matches bowled, but I will say at the moment Episcopal and U-High are 1-3 in Division II and SJA is fourth in Girls so we’ll see how it shakes out in a couple of weeks.

Upcoming

The local TNBA Senate will hosts its Winter Rumble on Saturday at All Star Lanes.

Also, Sunday is the day we are waiting for. The debut of the PBA Tour on The CW with new announcers Rick Allen and Kyle Sherman. Every Sunday for 10 weeks at 3 p.m. CT on the over the air network and the CW app. Should be interesting. They start with a big one the Players Championship.

We’ll have that and more next Monday.

Until then, good luck and good bowling,

Kent Lowe