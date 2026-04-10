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SPARE NOTES: BOYS/COED Team Championships
GONZALES, La. - In Thursday’s play in Gonzales at Premier Lanes, New Orleans teams completed a team sweep for the second straight year as Brother Martin captured the Division I (5A) title for the ninth time and Patrick Taylor captured its first crown in Division II (4A and below).
Brother Martin defeated East Ascension, 16-11, in the semifinals in the best-of-27 point match, while Rummel was a 24-3 winner over Dutchtown. In that match, Rummel’s Anthony Linker posted a perfect 300 game.
In the finals the Crusaders won all eight available points in the first match and walked away with their ninth title in 11 years, 18-9.
Luke Cordero was the MVP of the match with a 224-632 series.
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Patrick Taylor, which has all six bowlers averaging over 200, ended Episcopal’s magic first season, 23-4, in the D2 semis with Shaw, the two-time defending champions, winning 19-9 over Houma Christian. In the championship, Patrick Taylor won six points the first game and seven-of-eight in the second game to put the match away as MVP Zander Tran posted a 255 high game as part of a 703 series.
Beckham Lieu in the anchor position rolled a 679 with a 268 high game.
LHSAA STATE BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION I SEMIFINALS
Archbishop Rummel 24, Dutchtown 3
RHS – Anthony Linker 300-279-804; Blake Caire 218, Jackob Beatty 225-665, Noah Truax 261
Dutchtown – Jackson Thomas 201
Brother Martin 16, East Ascension 11
BM – Nick Bruno 248-624, Luke Cordero 244-665, Blake Hebert 223, Tyler Nunes 259-680
EA – Matthew Martin 257; Riley Freeman 223-630; Anthony Authement 211; Royce Wheat 228
FINALS
Brother Martin 19, Archbishop Rummel 8
BM – Luke Cordero 224-632; Chris Balfour 220
RHS – Jacob Beatty 216-211; Noah Truax 200, Drew McDonald 204
DIVISION II SEMIFINALS
Patrick Taylor 23, Episcopal 4
PT – Beckham Lieu 255-688; Peyton Ho 237, Zachary Nguyen 247-624
Episcopal – Brady Foret 217, Darren Weng 210-202
Archbishop Shaw 19, Houma Christian 8
Shaw – Brady Barrilleaux 245-237, Antoine Tran 245, Cody Barrilleaux 232
HCHS -- Cooper Adams 224, Gavin Rhodes 211
FINALS
Patrick Taylor 22, Archbishop Shaw 5
PT – Zander Tran 255-703; Beckham Lieu 268-240-679
Shaw – Antoine Tran 216-208; Brady Barrilleaux 224-211; Cody Barrilleaux 223
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