SPARE NOTES: Adult City Champions Named

BATON ROUGE - Well, Spare Notes is back for its 2026 editions. We thank you for looking for us every Monday evening as we update bowling news around the area.

The adult city championships were held last month and this is good opportunity to give credit to some of the winners in the proceedings in which some pretty good scores were rolled at All Star Lanes.

In the women’s individual events, Sonja Franklin and Octavia James won the $609 top prize with a handicap doubles score of 1,447, 30 pins better than Errica Taylor and Jailyn Rogers, earning $304. The duo of Deidra Johnson and Lakeya Smith-Anthony took the scratch doubles title with 1,318.

The singles handicap best score came from Karen Beam with 752 for $467. Beam also won the scratch division with a very fine 688 as part of that total. Jamie Hamilton was second in the handicap division with a 747 for $233.

James was the winner in the nine-game all-events handicap with 2,194 for $180. Smith-Anthony was the scratch all-events champion with a score of 1,951, a nine-game average of 216.8.

The Lane Dominators won the four-women team title with a 2,813 total and split up $909.

In the Open Championship, Josh Alewine and Robert Livingston posted 1,507 in handicap doubles for an $802 prize. Smith-Anthony teamed with Michael Phillips for second at 1,488 for $401. Alewine and Livingston also took scratch honors with a strong 1,453, earning another $338.

Alewine did pretty well for himself as he was part of a most unusual situation, a tie for the singles handicap title with Logan Guiteau at 789 with each getting $496.50. Dylan Ringo was third at 785 for $221. Frederick Taylor’s 763 was the high scratch series, edging Alewine by a single pin.

In all-events, Alewine was the top with 2,283 for $400 ahead of Ringo at 2,232. Alewine’s scratch all-events score of 2,202 (nine-game average of 244.7) earned him another $276.

There was a senior all-events this year with Pete Palisi the winner at 2,218 for $218.

The Spare Me The Details quartet won handicap team event for $1,164 and Hole in the Ball Pro Shop at 2,750 earned the $500 scratch team prize.

Congrats to all the winners in the annual association events.

New Year’s No-Taps

All Star hosted two days of No-Tap Tournaments (9 knocked down on first shot scored as a strike) and both tournaments had a good entry.

Gregory Snee continued his good bowling to win the men’s handicap and scratch divisions with a four-game total of 1,197 for a combined payoff of $383. Devin Boudreaux was second in both with a score of 1,135 and he earned $265.

On the women’s side, Bailee Craighead won $190 with a score of 1,092. A Vicknair was second with 1,043.

The New Year’s Day no-tap doubles, which featured crossover entries where people could bowl with multiple partners¸was captured by Sumner Taylor and Gregory Snee, with a total of 2,339 for a first prize of $444.

They were 10 pins better than Snee and Charlie Florence at 2,329 for $350 and Sumner Taylor and Brian Yoches, took third at 2,273 for $290.

We are just getting started on the new year of bowling news.

Back with you next Monday.

Until then, good luck and good bowling,

Kent Lowe