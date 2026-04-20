Animal hit by car in Livingston Parish subdivision reignites residents' calls for speed bumps

DENHAM SPRINGS — A duck was hit by a car in the Arbor Walk subdivision, renewing residents' push for speed bumps.

Camera footage from Friday showed the duck being struck. Residents say a dog and someone on a golf cart have also been hit by speeding vehicles in the past.

A few days ago, residents posted a sign near the subdivision entrance calling on Community Management (CGMT), the company running their homeowners association, to respond to complaints they say they've been making for years.

"Our concern is for young children in the neighborhood. We have a four-year-old and a 10-year-old who lives next door to us. We're really concerned about that," said Russ Hull.

"We have reported it, and we're hoping something will be done, but nothing has been done," said Barbara Hull.

Residents say they're afraid to walk their kids or dogs because the subdivision has no sidewalks.

"I'll be going like 20 miles an hour, and people would hurry up and just race around me," said Earl Thibodeaux.

WBRZ called CMGT and left a message but has not heard back.

The subdivision sits in an unincorporated part of Livingston Parish just outside Denham Springs. Residents say there are not enough stop signs despite speed limit signs being posted.

Robert Dugas, the Livingston Parish public works director, says roads like Arbor Walk Drive and Connifer Drive are public roads maintained by the parish.

Dugas says the parish typically doesn't put speed bumps on public roads because of liability reasons and concerns about hindering emergency vehicles.

He says traffic calming devices like speed radars can be used. Residents told WBRZ that speed trackers were installed years ago but didn't stop the speeding.

Residents say they plan to run their own HOA in the future.

"Now I understand that when it's said and done, the back of this subdivision is the last plot that they're building," said Hull. "When they finish that section, they're going to turn it over to us and give us a certain amount of money, and we've got to elect people and do all that, which we can't wait for that to happen."

Dugas says many subdivisions operate that way.

If the subdivision wants to privately fund speed bumps, Dugas says it comes down to whether someone or something is willing to carry the liability costs that could come with installing private speed bumps on a public road.

In the meantime, Dugas says a fee can be paid to fund an off-duty deputy to watch for speeders. He also says residents can reach out to their HOA or the developers if they want sidewalks installed.