Louisiana educators push for paid parental leave under new state bill

BATON ROUGE — Educators in Louisiana who welcome a new child often find themselves using sick days or taking a pay cut just to spend time away from the classroom.

Now, a new proposal at the State Capitol aims to change that by guaranteeing paid parental leave for school employees.

SB 157, known as the “Parental Leave for Educators Act,” would provide six weeks of fully paid leave after the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child.

Supporters say the change could ease financial pressure on teachers while also helping schools retain staff.

Erika Musgrove, an educator in East Baton Rouge Parish and a mother of three, says she’s backing the bill after her own experience with maternity leave showed her just how difficult it can be to take time off after having a child.

She said the challenges became especially clear after the birth of her son Matthew, who arrived prematurely. She said by the time her son was released from the NICU, her paid leave had already run out.

“Not only do we use up our entire accrued leave in order to be out for maternity leave,” Musgrove said. “But then once your accrued leave is expended… you’re paid at 65% up to the first six weeks or eight weeks, depending on how you delivered.”

Under current Louisiana policy, teachers must first use their 10 sick days and any accrued leave before qualifying for extended leave, which can only be used once every six years.

Musgrove said that system often leaves educators scrambling, especially those who need medical care during pregnancy.

“If you deliver in April, and you’ve been going to regular appointments up until then, you might not have any accrued leave,” she said.

The proposed legislation has gained support from some public health advocates. Anne Springer Jayes, senior program manager at the Louisiana Public Health Institute, said paid leave could improve both retention and workplace conditions.

“Providing paid leave to teachers helps them stay in their jobs long-term, while also boosting workplace morale and productivity,” Jayes said.

But the proposal is facing opposition from some school system leaders, who argue it could increase reliance on substitute teachers and disrupt classroom continuity. Groups including the Louisiana School Boards Association have formally opposed the bill.

Musgrove said she understands concerns about staffing, but believes the current system places too much strain on educators starting families.

“We’re not taking care of the children of our staff,” she said. “Something has to change.”

Senate Bill 157 is scheduled to return to the Senate floor on Monday.