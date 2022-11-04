79°
Spanish Moon building on Highland Road gets new owner and new use

BATON ROUGE – The former Spanish Moon building, which for years housed a music club, has been sold.

The unassuming Highland Road landmark will now be home to TILT, a Baton Rouge-based design and branding firm. The company is relocating from its office on 3rd Street in downtown.

"We’re thrilled to firmly plant our flag in such an iconic Baton Rouge building," Scott Hodgin, TILT’s owner, said in a news release from Elefin Realty, which marketed the property.

The Spanish Moon building has been vacant for years, and its social media pages appear to have last been active in 2019.

An undated note on the club’s website says the building "is currently under renovations" and that "all shows (will be) at Mid City ballroom until further notice."

