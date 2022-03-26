Space heater blamed for overnight fire

BATON ROUGE — A space heater is to blame for a fire at a home overnight, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at 2959 Brandywine Drive a little after 4 a.m. Saturday to find heavy fire near the carport.

While some firefighters worked to control those flames, others went into the home to stop the fire from spreading beyond the kitchen and a bathroom. The rest of the house was heavily damaged by smoke and water.

No one was injured, and firefighters had the fire under control by 4:43 a.m.