Southside Junior High School student taken into custody after allegedly bringing gun to school
DENHAM SPRINGS — A Southside Junior High School student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after allegedly bringing a gun to school.
Livingston Public Schools said that administrators received a tip around 9 a.m. that a student had a handgun. The school searched the campus and confirmed that the student had an unloaded gun in a backpack. No bullets were found, Livingston officials said.
"At no time did the student threaten any other students or employees on the campus," Livingston Parish Schools said.
The sheriff's office and the school resource officer were immediately called.
