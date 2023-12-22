60°
Southern women's basketball upsets Oklahoma, earns first Division 1 victory of season

2 hours 42 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, December 22 2023 Dec 22, 2023 December 22, 2023 6:52 PM December 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NORMAN - Southern women's basketball picked up an upset win over Oklahoma Friday afternoon, as they won 79-70.

This win over Oklahoma was Southern's first victory over a Division 1 school this season and improved their season record to 2-9. 

Oklahoma led by 8 heading into the fourth quarter, but Southern outscored the Sooners 28-12 to win their first game since Dec. 9. 

Oklahoma's 27 total turnovers, with 10 in the final frame, also assisted with the victory for the Lady Jaguars.

Southern's next game will be Saturday Jan. 6 as they open up SWAC Play at home vs Texas Southern at 3:00 p.m..

