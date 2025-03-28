Southern women's basketball falls to UCLA 84-46 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - The Southern Lady Jaguars' historic run through the 2025 NCAA Tournament has come to an end after they lost the first round game 84-46 to UCLA.

Southern was led in scoring by Aniya Gourdine who had 10 points and two rebounds.

The Jaguars shot the ball 31% from the field compared to the Bruins' 55%. UCLA also outrebounded Southern 44-23.

However, Southern did force the Bruins to turn the ball over 17 times, and they scored 10 points off of those turnovers.

Southern's season has come to an end, but they leave with the SWAC regular season and tournament championship and made conference and program history by winning their first NCAA Tournament game on Wednesday.