69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern women's basketball dominates, men fall in heartbreaker to Arkansas - Pine Bluff

3 hours 56 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, January 24 2026 Jan 24, 2026 January 24, 2026 10:02 PM January 24, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Both Southern basketball teams were back in action in the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday afternoon taking on Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

The women's team allowed the Golden Lions to get within striking distance a few times, but eventually dominated and won 80-65. The lady Jags were led by Demya Porter who had 19 points.

The Southern men's team went back and forth with UAPB for the entire game. Four different players scored in double figures for the Jags, led by Fazl Oshodi who had 17 points. 

Southern got within one after a pair of free throws, but Oshodi's game-winning three-pointer was no good in the final seconds. Southern fell 75-74 to UAPB.

The men's team is back in action on Tuesday in the Mini Dome against Mississippi Valley State at 6 p.m.

Trending News

The women's team are on the road Thursday when they take on Jackson State at 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days