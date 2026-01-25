Southern women's basketball dominates, men fall in heartbreaker to Arkansas - Pine Bluff

BATON ROUGE - Both Southern basketball teams were back in action in the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday afternoon taking on Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

The women's team allowed the Golden Lions to get within striking distance a few times, but eventually dominated and won 80-65. The lady Jags were led by Demya Porter who had 19 points.

The Southern men's team went back and forth with UAPB for the entire game. Four different players scored in double figures for the Jags, led by Fazl Oshodi who had 17 points.

Southern got within one after a pair of free throws, but Oshodi's game-winning three-pointer was no good in the final seconds. Southern fell 75-74 to UAPB.

The men's team is back in action on Tuesday in the Mini Dome against Mississippi Valley State at 6 p.m.

The women's team are on the road Thursday when they take on Jackson State at 6 p.m.