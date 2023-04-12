64°
Southern University wins $40,000 grant to help beautify campus
BATON ROUGE - Southern University was awarded $40,000 Tuesday to help beautify campus through Home Depot's Retool Your School campaign.
Retool Your School helps HBCUs with grants to be used for campus improvement projects that promote sustainability and long-term benefits to the campus and students.
Southern University competed in Cluster 1 of the competition, placing 8th among some of the nation's largest HBCUs such as Grambling and Alabama A&M.
