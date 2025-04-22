71°
Southern University students, alumni and faculty gather at Capitol for 2025 SU Day

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University students, faculty and teachers gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol building Tuesday for the 2025 SU Day.

School leaders showed off the work, research and innovations taking place at the school and asked state lawmakers to continue their support to the state.

Afterward, the annual reception banquet, hosted by the Southern Alumni Association, celebrated 145 years of educating people.

