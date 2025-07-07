81°
Southern University soccer prepares for the 2025 season as the reigning SWAC Champions
BATON ROUGE - Southern University soccer captured the program's first ever SWAC Tournament Championship last November.
Now, the focus has shifted to preparing to defend that title in 2025.
With 12 returning players and 16 new players, head coach Jeremy Fontenot is looking for his team to gel together in order to be successful.
While 2024 marked the program's first conference title, the Jags have been on the rise in the last few years. With that, Fontenot believes that they had a target on their backs because he says, "every body wants to beat Southern."
The Jags will start practice for the season at the end of July before their season opener against LSU-Eunice on Aug. 5.
