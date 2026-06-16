Southern University professor's painting inspires new Scotlandville Library mural

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is marking a milestone in the ongoing renovations to the Scotlandville branch.

Crews installed a mural today that will hang above the entrance to the Black Heritage Room.

The colorful piece is based on a painting by New Orleans artist and Southern University professor Randell Henry.

Henry said he loves libraries and is honored by the piece.

The branch is currently operating out of a temporary location nearby. Renovations are expected to be finished by spring.