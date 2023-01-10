Southern University partnering with city-parish for expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE - People who live in East Baton Rouge Parish can apply for a chance at getting their prior criminal records expunged.

It's part of a new city-parish initiative to increase employment and give more people a second chance.

The goal of the expungement initiative is to increase the availability of individuals to be employed in the workforce, therefore giving residents an opportunity to build a more sustainable life for their families.

The Southern University Law Center's Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives, in partnership with the City of Baton Rouge and the Parish of East Baton Rouge, is hosting an expungement intake event for East Baton Rouge Parish residents scheduled for Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center at 950 East Washington Street.

During the session, residents will have the opportunity to have their criminal records reviewed to determine their eligibility for expungements. Participants must bring a valid driver's license along with a background check from Louisiana State Police, a certified copy of minutes, and a certified bill of information.