Southern University Law Center and Southern University at New Orleans establish accelerated law program

NEW ORLEANS — Southern University Law Center and Southern University at New Orleans signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday establishing a 3+3 Accelerated Law Program.

The program is intended to create a structured route for SUNO students interested in pursuing legal education, allowing them to complete undergraduate preparation while working toward a transition to the Southern University Law Center.

Southern University Law Center will provide academic advising and support to students, collaborate on curriculum alignment, offer guest lectures, pre-law programming and campus visits.

"This partnership represents our shared commitment to expanding educational opportunities and creating clear pathways to professional success for students," said Alvin Washington, chancellor of the Southern University Law Center. "As two institutions within the Southern University System, SUNO and the SULC are uniquely positioned to collaborate in ways that strengthen student success and advance the System’s mission of educational excellence.”