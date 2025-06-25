Southern University launching new degree program and upgrading its campus this fall

BATON ROUGE — Southern University is leveling up inside and outside the classroom after adding a new bachelor's degree program and building new facilities.

The university is launching its digital media arts program in the upcoming fall semester.

Co-director of the program Darrell Roberson said students can expect a hands-on learning experience that will provide them with the tools of success.

“You can expect to walk into a lab, walk into a classroom and expect and see an environment that reflects what they will be going into once they leave,” Roberson said.

Students can choose from five different curricula: recording arts, visual arts and motion graphics, digital screen arts production, digital performance fusion, and sports production.

Roberson said this program is set to collaborate with other departments.

“If you’re a performance major – that actor or actress can work with that digital media arts student, or if you need music they can go to recording arts students,” Roberson said.

Southern is also upgrading its campus by building new facilities. One of those projects is its Global Innovation and Welcome Center.

Director of Office of Facilities Planning said the welcome center is paid through self-generated dollars. Other self-funded projects include a new public safety building, an outdoor classroom and amphitheater and the T.H. Harris Learning Lobby.

Dawson said one feature that will attract students is an LED sign inside the welcome center that will showcase the Human Jukebox Marching Band.

“When we have visitors to come here like when we’re recruiting or we have people from out of state, they can come into this auditorium and experience something they haven’t experienced before,” Dawson said.

Dawson said they will also focus on deferred maintenance projects such as replacing roofs, pedestrian pathway repairs, and mechanical repairs.

“When students come in they see the projects going on what an exciting time to be at Southern University because it shows that we’re investing in the future generations,” Dawson said.