Southern University impacted by campus-wide power outage Thursday; power since restored

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's Baton Rouge campus was hit by a power outage late Thursday morning.

The university confirmed the campus-wide outage around 10 a.m., though the cause was unclear.

The Entergy outage map showed power had been restored around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, though the cause of the outage was still unclear.