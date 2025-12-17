Southern University Board of Supervisors voting to approve new football staff, administrators

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's Board of Supervisors will vote on approving several key leadership positions at the university, including a new football staff, during a meeting on Thursday.

A public notice issued ahead of the meeting says that the board will vote on approving Marshall Faulk as head football coach, Todd Lyght as defensive coordinator and Curtis Johnson as offensive coordinator.

Faulk's contract would give him $1.2 million over the course of three years, WBRZ reported.

Lyght is a former NFL football player who spent time with the Rams, and Johnson is a former head coach at Tulane.

The board will also vote on approving Karen Jackson as the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Success and Albertha Lawson as Graduate School Dean. Both women currently act as interims in these roles.

The Southern University System Board of Supervisors meets on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Board Meeting Room on the second floor of the J.S. Clark Administration Building.