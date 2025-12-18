Southern University Board of Supervisors vote to approve hiring of Marshall Faulk as head football coach

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's Board of Supervisors on Thursday voted to approve the hiring of Marshall Faulk as head football coach, as well as other key coaching positions, as the university's football program looks to reinvent itself following a 2-10 season.

The board also approved former Rams player Todd Lyght as defensive coordinator and former Tulane head coach Curtis Johnson as assistant coach. Lyght was on the Rams at the same time as Faulk, while Johnson served as a coach for several years with the Saints, including during the team's first and only Super Bowl win.

Faulk, whose contract will give him $1.2 million over the course of three years, told WBRZ that Kyle Caskey will be the program's new offensive coordinator. This was not voted on by the board, but both Faulk and athletic director Roman Banks said he will lead the team's offense.

Faulk's contract has bonus incentives for winning the SWAC West division, being an undefeated SWAC Western Division Champion, winning the SWAC, beating an FBS team and winning the Bayou Classic.

The board also voted to approve Karen Jackson as the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Success and Albertha Lawson as Graduate School Dean. Both women acted as interims in these roles.