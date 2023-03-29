60°
Southern University announces new men's basketball coach

Wednesday, March 29 2023
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced that Kevin Johnson, previously an assistant coach at Tulane and University of Louisiana at Lafayette, has been selected as the new men's basketball coach for the Jaguars. 

Johnson has spent decades coaching in several Louisiana colleges, including Nicholls State and Louisiana Tech along with his time at Tulane and UL. 

You can read more about Johnson's coaching record on UL's website here and on Tulane's website here.

