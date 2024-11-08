Southern University Ag Week continues with produce giveaway

76°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's Ag Week continued Thursday with their produce giveaway.

Students and volunteers handed out bags of fresh produce outside the Immaculate Conception Church near campus.

The Ag Center works with farmers in the capitol area to provide for community members who may not have access to locally grown produce.

