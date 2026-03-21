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Southern's season ends in First Round loss to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Southern women's basketball's season comes to an end as the Lady Jags fall to top-seeded South Carolina 103-34.
The Jaguars struggled offensively the entire way. They went 8-of-35 from the floor in the first half, and they were out-rebounded 27-17. The Jags trailed 44-19 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Southern's only points came from two made free throws. One from Jocelyn Tate and the other from DeMya Porter. Tate led the team with 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Despite the loss, the Lady Jags end the season as back-to-back SWAC Tournament Champions and won their second straight First Four game in the NCAA Tournament.
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Southern finishes the season with a 20-14 record.
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