Southern receives $5 million in engineering, business school investment from Shell

BATON ROUGE —Southern University received a $5 million investment from Shell to expand initiatives at its business and engineering schools.

A portion of the money will upgrade the chemical engineering program within the College of Sciences and Engineering to "prepare students to become competitive scientists, engineers and innovators."

The funding will also help create a Student Success Center that will provide Southern students with academic support, career development tools and supplemental instruction.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Southern University through this transformative investment in engineering education and student success,” Emma Lewis, executive vice president for Shell Chemicals, said. “By supporting both infrastructure and academic resources, we are empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders who will shape the future of energy and technology.”