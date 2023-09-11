Southern Pride: A look into a classic Southern tailgate

BATON ROUGE - Southern University geared up for its first football game on home turf this season. Before kick-off, Jaguar fans were especially wild for the first game day on The Bluff.

Lionell Franklin is the designated Saturday chef. Walking past his tent, the sounds of bubbling fish fry and crinkling aluminum foil signal that good food is near. He says every game day should be spent with family.

"My folks love fried fish, boiled turkey necks and the like, and we got it," Franklin said as he patted and battered the next tray of fish.

Southern fans said they're proud of their home team. Jaguar fan Paulina North is in that number. Her family came prepared with two tents and plenty of food. They sit close to the stadium entrance.

"We are fantastic at everything here on The Bluff," she shouted with a smile. "Okay we're going to win this game big, and we're going to show them who's going to be number one."

Another fan said for her, game day should be spent in on the side lines.

"I'm going to be in that stadium on the front row, on the 50-yard-line.," she said "I'm going to be there. You're going to hear me screaming."

While fans cheer on their favorite team, professional tailgaters like Franklin say it's important to stay fed. He says even Jackson State was welcomed at this cook-out.

"Welcome to the city. I know traffic's crazy, but enjoy," he said. "Take your loss come on over and fellowship with us. We'll still be having a good time, eating and laughing and kicking it."