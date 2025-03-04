62°
Southern men's basketball wins SWAC regular season title
BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team clinched the SWAC regular season title Monday night after a win at Florida A&M.
After a last-second loss to Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, the Jaguars bounced back to beat the Rattlers 73-70.
With the win, the Jaguars improved to 14-2 in SWAC play, earning Southern it's first regular season conference title since 2014.
The Jaguars still have two regular season games left, hosting Alabama State on Thursday and Alabama A&M on Saturday.
