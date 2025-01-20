30°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern men's basketball relying on depth in hot SWAC start

Sunday, January 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team has relied on a bunch of different players during the the group's 5-0 start to SWAC play.

In the Jaguars win over Grambling on Saturday, Southern had ten different players play at least eight minutes. Southern's top two scorers, Cam Amboree and DaMariee Jones, came off the bench.

In the Jaguars five conference games this season, they have four different leading scorers.

Southern, 10-8 overall, has the week off before playing at Arkansas Pine-Bluff this upcoming Saturday, January 25.

