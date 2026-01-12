Southern men's basketball overcomes double-digit deficit to pick up road win

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida - The Southern men's basketball team got back on track with a road win over Bethune-Cookman Monday night.

The Jaguars trailed by eight at the half, and as much as 11 in the game, but stormed back late to grab a 77-73 win and stop a two-game losing skid.

Malek Abdelgowad led Southern with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Jacobs also had 20 for the Jaguars.

Southern is now 6-11 overall and 2-2 in SWAC play. They are back in action Saturday at Grambling.