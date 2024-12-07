Southern men's basketball goes on road to beat Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma - The Southern men's basketball team picked up another road win on Saturday.

The Jaguars went to Tulsa and beat the Golden Hurricane 70-66. Southern, now 4-4 on the season, has won two straight games.

Michael Jacobs led the Jaguars with 19 points. Derrick Tezeno and Cam Amboree both added 10 points for Southern.

The Jaguars are back in action at home Tuesday at 11 a.m. against Lindsey Wilson College.